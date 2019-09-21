Contrasting of Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS)

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray Incorporated 4 0.62 N/A 0.49 8.54 Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 3 58.15 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Accuray Incorporated and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Accuray Incorporated and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray Incorporated 0.00% -33.7% -4.1% Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 0.00% 0% -93.5%

Risk & Volatility

Accuray Incorporated has a beta of 1.85 and its 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.53 beta which makes it 53.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Accuray Incorporated is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.5. Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Accuray Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86% of Accuray Incorporated shares and 61.4% of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of Accuray Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Accuray Incorporated 1.22% 5.88% 2.22% -6.12% 10.4% 21.41% Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. -6.99% -15.67% 19.91% 116.24% 143.27% 201.19%

For the past year Accuray Incorporated has weaker performance than Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular intervention systems for use in interventional vascular procedures. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures. Its CorPath system facilitates stent positioning for PCI procedures by allowing a physician to measure, manipulate, and advance devices with robotic precision; and CorPath GRX system enables the precise, robotic-assisted control of coronary guide catheters, guidewires, and balloon/stent devices from the safety of a radiation-shielded interventional cockpit. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributor relationships in the United States and internationally. It serves vascular, coronary, peripheral vascular, neurointerventional, and structural heart markets. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.