Contrasting of Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) and Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

This is a contrast between Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) and Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray Incorporated 4 0.56 N/A 0.49 8.54 Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 41 7.13 N/A 0.05 848.70

In table 1 we can see Accuray Incorporated and Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cardiovascular Systems Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Accuray Incorporated. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Accuray Incorporated’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray Incorporated 0.00% -33.7% -4.1% Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1%

Volatility & Risk

Accuray Incorporated is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.85 beta. Competitively, Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s 77.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Accuray Incorporated is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Cardiovascular Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Cardiovascular Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Accuray Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Accuray Incorporated and Cardiovascular Systems Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Accuray Incorporated’s upside potential is 86.57% at a $5 average target price. Meanwhile, Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s average target price is $41, while its potential downside is -15.34%. Based on the data given earlier, Accuray Incorporated is looking more favorable than Cardiovascular Systems Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86% of Accuray Incorporated shares and 94.8% of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.7% of Accuray Incorporated shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.61% of Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Accuray Incorporated 1.22% 5.88% 2.22% -6.12% 10.4% 21.41% Cardiovascular Systems Inc. -5.58% 6.9% 29.35% 52.46% 36.77% 60.86%

For the past year Accuray Incorporated has weaker performance than Cardiovascular Systems Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Cardiovascular Systems Inc. beats Accuray Incorporated.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS, an atherectomy device for the treatment of calcified coronary arteries. The company sells its products directly to hospitals or office-based labs. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.