Contrasting of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)

Both Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 45 0.00 45.40M -2.76 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 101 -0.95 37.69M -2.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 101,930,848.68% -35.9% -33.4% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 37,372,335.15% -16.7% -11%

Volatility and Risk

Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.03 beta and it is 103.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

19.3 and 19.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acceleron Pharma Inc. Its rival Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.9 and 5.6 respectively. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acceleron Pharma Inc. has an average price target of $52.25, and a 29.24% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.6% and 88.2% respectively. Insiders owned 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. was less bullish than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.