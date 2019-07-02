Contrasting of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 164.33 N/A -2.59 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 24 20.75 N/A -1.43 0.00

In table 1 we can see Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Quanterix Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -40.5%

Liquidity

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.3 while its Quick Ratio is 19.3. On the competitive side is, Quanterix Corporation which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Quanterix Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Quanterix Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s upside potential is 44.45% at a $61 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.1% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares and 70.4% of Quanterix Corporation shares. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.9%. Competitively, Quanterix Corporation has 12.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.61% -0.92% -0.66% -23.28% 18.82% -3.31% Quanterix Corporation -4.9% -0.9% -0.77% 30.79% 15.25% 19.72%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. has -3.31% weaker performance while Quanterix Corporation has 19.72% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Quanterix Corporation.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.