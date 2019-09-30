Contrasting of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)

This is a contrast between Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 44 0.00 45.40M -2.76 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 0.00 39.43M -0.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 102,206,213.42% -35.9% -33.4% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2,187,638,703.95% -175.8% -144.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.16 beta indicates that Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s 1.79 beta is the reason why it is 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 19.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 19.3. The Current Ratio of rival Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 8 and its Quick Ratio is has 8. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $52.25, while its potential upside is 29.24%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.6% and 6%. About 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. was less bullish than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.