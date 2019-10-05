Contrasting of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 44 0.00 45.40M -2.76 0.00 Novavax Inc. 6 0.00 23.71M -9.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 103,866,392.13% -35.9% -33.4% Novavax Inc. 387,064,124.33% 136.3% -75.2%

Volatility and Risk

Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a beta of 1.16 and its 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Novavax Inc. on the other hand, has 2.18 beta which makes it 118.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 19.3 while its Current Ratio is 19.3. Meanwhile, Novavax Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Novavax Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Novavax Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Acceleron Pharma Inc. is $52.25, with potential upside of 29.30%. Competitively Novavax Inc. has an average price target of $14, with potential upside of 180.00%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Novavax Inc. is looking more favorable than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.7% of Novavax Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Novavax Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. has 0.25% stronger performance while Novavax Inc. has -88.29% weaker performance.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.