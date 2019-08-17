Contrasting of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

We will be contrasting the differences between Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 64.77 N/A -2.76 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.63 which is 163.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 19.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 19.3. The Current Ratio of rival Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 31.30% upside potential and a consensus price target of $60.4. On the other hand, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 258.17% and its consensus price target is $25. The data provided earlier shows that Millendo Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Acceleron Pharma Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.6% and 59.8% respectively. 0.6% are Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.03% are Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.