Contrasting of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Both Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 63.60 N/A -2.76 0.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -190.9% -80.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 19.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 19.3. The Current Ratio of rival Leap Therapeutics Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Acceleron Pharma Inc. is $52.33, with potential upside of 17.49%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.6% and 40%. 0.6% are Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Leap Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.