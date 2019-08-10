Contrasting of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Since Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 42 66.31 N/A -2.76 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 54.36 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6%

Risk & Volatility

Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.42 which is 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 19.3 while its Current Ratio is 19.3. Meanwhile, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

The upside potential is 35.85% for Acceleron Pharma Inc. with consensus target price of $60.4. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14.71 consensus target price and a 66.03% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Acceleron Pharma Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares and 94.9% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. has 0.25% stronger performance while Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has -5.98% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.