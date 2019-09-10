Contrasting of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 64.60 N/A -2.76 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 39.99 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 19.3 and 19.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 10.3 and 9.9 respectively. Acceleron Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 15.01% and an $52.33 consensus target price. Competitively Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $13.5, with potential upside of 242.64%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.