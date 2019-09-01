Contrasting of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) and Its Competitors

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Acceleron Pharma Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.90% -33.40% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Acceleron Pharma Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. N/A 43 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

$56 is the consensus target price of Acceleron Pharma Inc., with a potential upside of 24.69%. The rivals have a potential upside of 141.32%. Given Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Acceleron Pharma Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Acceleron Pharma Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.3 and a Quick Ratio of 19.3. Competitively, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.16 shows that Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Acceleron Pharma Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.