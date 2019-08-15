Contrasting of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 42 63.87 N/A -2.76 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 91 9.78 N/A -10.75 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Volatility & Risk

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s current beta is 1.16 and it happens to be 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.31 beta which is 31.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 19.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 19.3. The Current Ratio of rival Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 9 2.64

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 33.16% and an $60.4 average price target. Meanwhile, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $159.87, while its potential upside is 144.26%. The information presented earlier suggests that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Acceleron Pharma Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.2% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.