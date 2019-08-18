Contrasting of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT)

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 64.77 N/A -2.76 0.00 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -128.6%

Analyst Ratings

Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 31.30% for Acceleron Pharma Inc. with average target price of $60.4.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.8% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -3.67% -9.87% -31.82% -54.55% -80.84% -54.55%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.