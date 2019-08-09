Contrasting of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)

We are contrasting Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 42 66.31 N/A -2.76 0.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.39 N/A -0.36 0.00

Demonstrates Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7%

Liquidity

Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.3 and a Quick Ratio of 19.3. Competitively, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.8 and has 13.8 Quick Ratio. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $60.4, while its potential upside is 35.85%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.4% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. has 0.25% stronger performance while Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -53.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.