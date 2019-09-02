Contrasting of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL) compete with each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 20 152.51 N/A -1.65 0.00 Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 137 2.58 N/A 4.52 29.80

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -130.9% -46% Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 0.00% 17.8% 5.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.72 beta indicates that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. is 172.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. has a 1.09 beta which is 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. is 25.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 24. The Current Ratio of rival Charles River Laboratories International Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average target price of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. is $157, which is potential 19.66% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.8% and 96.8%. Insiders held 46.2% of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. -3.46% -18.39% -4.21% 1.97% -10.62% 62.43% Charles River Laboratories International Inc. -3.79% -6.35% -2.05% 10.03% 11.21% 18.87%

For the past year Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. has stronger performance than Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Summary

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery and development services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells research model strains primarily genetically and microbiologically defined purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. This segment also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening preclinical drug candidates comprising genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for identification of a druggable target through delivery of preclinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, which comprise bioanalysis, pharmacokinetics, drug metabolism, toxicology, and pathology services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile biopharmaceuticals, and consumer products. This segment also offers specialized testing of biologics and devices that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and avian vaccine services that provide specific-pathogen-free fertile chicken eggs and chickens used in the manufacture of live viruses. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, agricultural and chemical companies, life science and veterinary medicine companies, contract manufacturing organizations, medical device companies, diagnostic and other commercial entities, hospitals, academic institutions, and government agencies. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.