Contrasting of Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Acasti Pharma Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Acasti Pharma Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Acasti Pharma Inc. is $7.75, with potential upside of 257.14%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares and 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares. 13.28% are Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. has 189.7% stronger performance while Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has -87.75% weaker performance.

Summary

Acasti Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.