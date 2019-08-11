Contrasting of Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

As Biotechnology companies, Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Acasti Pharma Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Acasti Pharma Inc. and XBiotech Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Acasti Pharma Inc. and XBiotech Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, XBiotech Inc.’s consensus target price is $13, while its potential upside is 83.36%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Acasti Pharma Inc. and XBiotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.02% and 18.9%. Insiders held 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, 20.8% are XBiotech Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. was more bullish than XBiotech Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors XBiotech Inc. beats Acasti Pharma Inc.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.