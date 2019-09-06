Contrasting of Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 11 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

In table 1 we can see Acasti Pharma Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Acasti Pharma Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Acasti Pharma Inc. is $7.75, with potential upside of 262.15%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Acasti Pharma Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 4.02% and 68.5% respectively. Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.28%. Comparatively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has 20% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Acasti Pharma Inc. beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.