Contrasting of Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Acasti Pharma Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-43.8%
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Acasti Pharma Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average price target of Acasti Pharma Inc. is $7.75, with potential upside of 262.15%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Acasti Pharma Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 4.02% and 68.5% respectively. Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.28%. Comparatively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has 20% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|2.99%
|107.76%
|181.87%
|129.52%
|338.18%
|189.7%
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|5.15%
|-6.99%
|-20.18%
|-41.23%
|32.03%
|-44.36%
For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Acasti Pharma Inc. beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.
