Contrasting of Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Acasti Pharma Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.02% and 8.2%. 13.28% are Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Dare Bioscience Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Acasti Pharma Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.