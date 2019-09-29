Contrasting of Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 2 0.00 71.50M -1.22 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 5 -0.02 43.02M -7.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights Acasti Pharma Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Acasti Pharma Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 3,621,903,652.30% 0% 0% Clovis Oncology Inc. 803,406,353.30% -196.4% -43%

Analyst Ratings

Acasti Pharma Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Acasti Pharma Inc.’s upside potential is 295.41% at a $7.75 consensus price target. Clovis Oncology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12 consensus price target and a 200.00% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Acasti Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Clovis Oncology Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Acasti Pharma Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.02% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Clovis Oncology Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7% Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Clovis Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Acasti Pharma Inc. beats Clovis Oncology Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.