Contrasting of Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 19 17.71 N/A -0.38 0.00

Demonstrates Acasti Pharma Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Acasti Pharma Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Amarin Corporation plc is $35.75, which is potential 135.04% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares and 45.5% of Amarin Corporation plc shares. Insiders held 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than Amarin Corporation plc

Summary

Amarin Corporation plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Acasti Pharma Inc.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.