Contrasting of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAMU) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU)

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 South Mountain Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and South Mountain Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% South Mountain Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and South Mountain Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 92.7% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. -0.4% 0% 0.4% 0% 0% 0.1% South Mountain Merger Corp. 1.2% 1.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.4%

For the past year Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than South Mountain Merger Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors South Mountain Merger Corp. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.