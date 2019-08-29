Contrasting of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAMU) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU)

Since Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 KBL Merger Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.33

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 1.1% 1%

Liquidity

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has a Current Ratio of 13.2 and a Quick Ratio of 13.2. Competitively, KBL Merger Corp. IV’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.7% and 12.42%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. -0.4% 0% 0.4% 0% 0% 0.1% KBL Merger Corp. IV 2.36% 5.1% 7.36% 8.21% 0% 4.01%

For the past year Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 5 of the 6 factors Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.