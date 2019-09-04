Contrasting of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAMU) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU)

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 315.45

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.9% 0.8%

Liquidity

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio is 13.2 while its Quick Ratio is 13.2. On the competitive side is, CF Finance Acquisition Corp. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.7% of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. shares and 44.5% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.08% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. -0.4% 0% 0.4% 0% 0% 0.1% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.81% 2.66% 0% 0% 4.1%

For the past year Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Summary

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.