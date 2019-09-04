Contrasting of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAMU) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU)

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|315.45
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0.9%
|0.8%
Liquidity
Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio is 13.2 while its Quick Ratio is 13.2. On the competitive side is, CF Finance Acquisition Corp. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 92.7% of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. shares and 44.5% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.08% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|-0.4%
|0%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0.1%
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.81%
|2.66%
|0%
|0%
|4.1%
For the past year Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
Summary
CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.
