Contrasting of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

As Biotechnology companies, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 16.12 N/A -2.09 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Risk & Volatility

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.81 beta. Competitively, Zafgen Inc.’s 148.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.48 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.3 while its Current Ratio is 6.4. Meanwhile, Zafgen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Zafgen Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 46.01% upside potential and an average target price of $43. Zafgen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.67 consensus target price and a 609.57% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Zafgen Inc. looks more robust than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.9% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.01% stronger performance while Zafgen Inc. has -81.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Zafgen Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.