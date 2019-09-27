Contrasting of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 33 -0.77 105.31M -2.09 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 22.60M -2.94 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 317,964,975.85% -79.7% -68.1% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 121,244,635.19% -129.7% -38.2%

Risk and Volatility

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.81 beta. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s 152.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.52 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.4 and 6.3. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 6.2 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 28.87% at a $47.4 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $21, while its potential upside is 23.09%. The results provided earlier shows that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.9% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.