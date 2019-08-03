Contrasting of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 15.69 N/A -2.09 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 80 751.75 N/A -3.83 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Risk & Volatility

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 181.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.81 beta. Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

6.4 and 6.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.2 and 12.2 respectively. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 49.67% upside potential and an average target price of $43. Competitively the consensus target price of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is $81.33, which is potential -17.08% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Mirati Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.9% and 0% respectively. About 0.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.