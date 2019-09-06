Contrasting of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 13.42 N/A -2.09 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.4 and 6.3. Competitively, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has 21.8 and 21.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $37, with potential upside of 50.90%. Meanwhile, Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s average price target is $15, while its potential upside is 354.55%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is looking more favorable than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.9% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Kezar Life Sciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.