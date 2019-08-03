Contrasting of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 15.69 N/A -2.09 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Volatility & Risk

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.81 beta. Competitively, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.3 while its Current Ratio is 6.4. Meanwhile, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 49.67% upside potential and an average price target of $43. Competitively Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has an average price target of $27, with potential upside of 230.88%. The information presented earlier suggests that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. looks more robust than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.9% and 79.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.01% stronger performance while Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has -26.69% weaker performance.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.