Contrasting of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27 22.82 N/A -2.09 0.00 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00

Demonstrates ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genprex Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.4 and 6.3. Competitively, Genprex Inc. has 30.5 and 30.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genprex Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 6.00% and an $44.2 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genprex Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.9% and 13.1%. 0.3% are ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.7% are Genprex Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.01% stronger performance while Genprex Inc. has -9.79% weaker performance.

Summary

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Genprex Inc.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.