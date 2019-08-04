Contrasting of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)

We are comparing ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 15.69 N/A -2.09 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 42 2.54 N/A 2.30 19.05

Demonstrates ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cambrex Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.81 beta indicates that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 181.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Cambrex Corporation on the other hand, has 2.35 beta which makes it 135.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.3. The Current Ratio of rival Cambrex Corporation is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cambrex Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 49.67% upside potential and an average target price of $43. Meanwhile, Cambrex Corporation’s consensus target price is $49, while its potential upside is 18.33%. The data provided earlier shows that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Cambrex Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.9% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Cambrex Corporation

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.