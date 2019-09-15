Contrasting of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27 22.13 N/A -2.09 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 11.58 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.81 beta means ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 181.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. 22nd Century Group Inc. on the other hand, has 1.68 beta which makes it 68.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 and a Quick Ratio of 6.3. Competitively, 22nd Century Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and has 8.7 Quick Ratio. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 5.69% upside potential and an average price target of $42.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.9% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35% of 22nd Century Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while 22nd Century Group Inc. had bearish trend.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.