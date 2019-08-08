Contrasting of Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) and S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

This is a contrast between Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) and S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Research Corporation 3 2.04 N/A -1.56 0.00 S&P Global Inc. 216 10.02 N/A 7.45 32.86

Table 1 demonstrates Acacia Research Corporation and S&P Global Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Research Corporation 0.00% -38.3% -33.9% S&P Global Inc. 0.00% 307.3% 19.9%

Volatility & Risk

Acacia Research Corporation has a 0.68 beta, while its volatility is 32.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, S&P Global Inc. is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

Acacia Research Corporation has a Current Ratio of 6.2 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, S&P Global Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Acacia Research Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than S&P Global Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Acacia Research Corporation and S&P Global Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acacia Research Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 S&P Global Inc. 0 3 4 2.57

Meanwhile, S&P Global Inc.’s average target price is $261.43, while its potential upside is 5.13%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Acacia Research Corporation and S&P Global Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66% and 85.9%. Insiders held 0.6% of Acacia Research Corporation shares. Competitively, 0.1% are S&P Global Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acacia Research Corporation 0.36% -3.79% -11.71% -7.92% -24.59% -6.38% S&P Global Inc. 0.77% 5.46% 11.62% 29.6% 21.94% 44.14%

For the past year Acacia Research Corporation had bearish trend while S&P Global Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

S&P Global Inc. beats Acacia Research Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

S&P Global Inc. provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants. The Market and Commodities Intelligence segment offers multi-asset-class data, research, and analytical capabilities, which integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, as well as delivers access to information, data, analytic services, and pricing and quality benchmarks to customers in the commodity and energy markets. The S&P Dow Jones Indices segment provides index that maintains various valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers, and institutional investors. The company was formerly known as McGraw Hill Financial, Inc. and changed its name to S&P Global Inc. in April 2016. S&P Global Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in New York, New York.