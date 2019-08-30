Contrasting of Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) and Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) and Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Research Corporation 3 1.82 N/A -1.56 0.00 Envestnet Inc. 66 3.56 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights Acacia Research Corporation and Envestnet Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Acacia Research Corporation and Envestnet Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Research Corporation 0.00% -38.3% -33.9% Envestnet Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.68 shows that Acacia Research Corporation is 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Envestnet Inc.’s 1.68 beta is the reason why it is 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Acacia Research Corporation is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.2. Meanwhile, Envestnet Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Acacia Research Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Envestnet Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Acacia Research Corporation and Envestnet Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acacia Research Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Envestnet Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Envestnet Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $77 average target price and a 34.78% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Acacia Research Corporation and Envestnet Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66% and 92.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.6% of Acacia Research Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.6% of Envestnet Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acacia Research Corporation 0.36% -3.79% -11.71% -7.92% -24.59% -6.38% Envestnet Inc. -2.39% 4.42% 2.22% 33.95% 23.65% 45.17%

For the past year Acacia Research Corporation had bearish trend while Envestnet Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Envestnet Inc. beats Acacia Research Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The companyÂ’s product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions (ERS), which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | PMC (Portfolio Management Consultants) that provides research due diligence and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. The company also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet, Inc. serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and other financial institutions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.