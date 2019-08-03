Contrasting of Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA) and Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT)

Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) and Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Communications Inc. 53 7.34 N/A 0.47 142.31 Plantronics Inc. 44 0.84 N/A -3.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see Acacia Communications Inc. and Plantronics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Communications Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3.4% Plantronics Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -5%

Liquidity

Acacia Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.9 and 4.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Plantronics Inc. are 1.5 and 1.1 respectively. Acacia Communications Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Plantronics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Acacia Communications Inc. and Plantronics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acacia Communications Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Plantronics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$54.17 is Acacia Communications Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -18.72%. Competitively the average price target of Plantronics Inc. is $84, which is potential 137.09% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Plantronics Inc. is looking more favorable than Acacia Communications Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.1% of Acacia Communications Inc. shares and 99.1% of Plantronics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 7.6% of Acacia Communications Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Plantronics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acacia Communications Inc. 3.35% 33.17% 11.12% 55.7% 111.36% 76.76% Plantronics Inc. -2.02% 3.06% -24.88% 0.71% -44.18% 16.01%

For the past year Acacia Communications Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Plantronics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Acacia Communications Inc. beats Plantronics Inc.

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processors application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand. Its primary products include corded and cordless communication headsets; audio processors; telephone systems; Bluetooth and corded products; personal computer and gaming headsets; and specialty products for hearing impaired individuals. The company designs its products for various markets and applications, such as offices and homes, contact centers, mobile phones and smartphones, tablets, computer and gaming, residential, and other specialty applications. Plantronics, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, retailers, wireless carriers, original equipment manufacturers, and telephony and other service providers. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.