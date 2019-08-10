Contrasting of Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA) and Its Competitors

As Communication Equipment company, Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.1% of Acacia Communications Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.76% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Acacia Communications Inc. has 7.6% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 11.00% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Acacia Communications Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Communications Inc. 0.00% 4.10% 3.40% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Acacia Communications Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Communications Inc. N/A 54 142.31 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Acacia Communications Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher P/E ratio Acacia Communications Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Acacia Communications Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acacia Communications Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Industry Average 1.00 2.32 2.57 2.73

Acacia Communications Inc. presently has an average target price of $56.64, suggesting a potential downside of -10.89%. The potential upside of the peers is 64.86%. The research analysts’ view based on the results given earlier is that Acacia Communications Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Acacia Communications Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acacia Communications Inc. 3.35% 33.17% 11.12% 55.7% 111.36% 76.76% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Acacia Communications Inc. has stronger performance than Acacia Communications Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Acacia Communications Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.9 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, Acacia Communications Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.45 and has 2.74 Quick Ratio. Acacia Communications Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Acacia Communications Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Acacia Communications Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Acacia Communications Inc. beats Acacia Communications Inc.’s rivals on 5 of the 6 factors.

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processors application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.