Contrasting of AC Immune SA (ACIU) and Its Peers

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.3% of AC Immune SA’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand AC Immune SA has 51.67% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has AC Immune SA and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AC Immune SA 0.00% -35.70% -31.90% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares AC Immune SA and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AC Immune SA N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for AC Immune SA and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AC Immune SA 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.69 2.84

The potential upside of the peers is 133.00%. AC Immune SA’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AC Immune SA and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AC Immune SA 1.18% 1.78% 31.97% -40.89% -47.93% -45.4% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year AC Immune SA had bearish trend while AC Immune SA’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AC Immune SA are 14.7 and 14.7. Competitively, AC Immune SA’s competitors have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. AC Immune SA has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AC Immune SA’s rivals.

Dividends

AC Immune SA does not pay a dividend.

Summary

AC Immune SA’s rivals beat AC Immune SA on 3 of the 4 factors.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.