Contrasting of AC Immune SA (ACIU) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

This is a contrast between AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AC Immune SA 6 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.30 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights AC Immune SA and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AC Immune SA 0.00% -35.7% -31.9% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

AC Immune SA has a Current Ratio of 14.7 and a Quick Ratio of 14.7. Competitively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and has 4.9 Quick Ratio. AC Immune SA’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given AC Immune SA and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AC Immune SA 0 0 0 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.4 consensus target price and a 286.62% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.3% of AC Immune SA shares are held by institutional investors while 44.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 51.67% of AC Immune SA’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AC Immune SA 1.18% 1.78% 31.97% -40.89% -47.93% -45.4% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.51% -12.53% -25.43% -34.03% -26.22% -12.75%

For the past year AC Immune SA’s stock price has bigger decline than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors AC Immune SA.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.