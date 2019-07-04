Contrasting of AC Immune SA (ACIU) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)

As Biotechnology companies, AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AC Immune SA 6 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -5.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AC Immune SA and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has AC Immune SA and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AC Immune SA 0.00% -35.7% -31.9% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for AC Immune SA and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AC Immune SA 0 0 0 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s potential upside is 212.78% and its consensus price target is $14.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.3% of AC Immune SA shares are held by institutional investors while 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 51.67% of AC Immune SA’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AC Immune SA 1.18% 1.78% 31.97% -40.89% -47.93% -45.4% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -4.99% -11.11% 0% 0% 0% -47.66%

For the past year AC Immune SA has stronger performance than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd

Summary

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd beats on 4 of the 7 factors AC Immune SA.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.