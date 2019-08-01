Contrasting of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 1 1.02 N/A 0.13 9.45 Viper Energy Partners LP 32 15.12 N/A 2.00 15.97

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and Viper Energy Partners LP. Viper Energy Partners LP is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Abraxas Petroleum Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is currently more affordable than Viper Energy Partners LP, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and Viper Energy Partners LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0.00% -1.7% -0.6% Viper Energy Partners LP 0.00% 23.3% 8.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.63 shows that Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Viper Energy Partners LP on the other hand, has 1.28 beta which makes it 28.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Viper Energy Partners LP is 20.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.1. Viper Energy Partners LP is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and Viper Energy Partners LP are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Viper Energy Partners LP 0 0 7 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Viper Energy Partners LP is $42.29, which is potential 31.09% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54.3% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares and 67.3% of Viper Energy Partners LP shares. About 2% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Viper Energy Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abraxas Petroleum Corporation -4% -17.81% 1.69% -31.43% -57.75% 10.09% Viper Energy Partners LP -1.24% -5.9% -6.94% 0.35% 7.7% 22.5%

For the past year Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Viper Energy Partners LP.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors Viper Energy Partners LP beats Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 30,442 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2015, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Viper Energy Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.