Contrasting of ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) and Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Since ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) and Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABM Industries Incorporated 37 0.43 N/A 1.17 32.46 Booking Holdings Inc. 1,807 5.90 N/A 86.45 20.70

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Booking Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to ABM Industries Incorporated. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. ABM Industries Incorporated’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Booking Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ABM Industries Incorporated and Booking Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABM Industries Incorporated 0.00% 5.7% 2.2% Booking Holdings Inc. 0.00% 46% 17.5%

Risk and Volatility

ABM Industries Incorporated’s 0.57 beta indicates that its volatility is 43.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Booking Holdings Inc. has beta of 1.05 which is 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ABM Industries Incorporated is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Booking Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. ABM Industries Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Booking Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ABM Industries Incorporated and Booking Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ABM Industries Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 Booking Holdings Inc. 0 4 4 2.50

$41 is ABM Industries Incorporated’s average target price while its potential downside is -2.40%. Competitively the average target price of Booking Holdings Inc. is $2011.25, which is potential 2.26% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Booking Holdings Inc. looks more robust than ABM Industries Incorporated as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ABM Industries Incorporated and Booking Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 99%. 0.9% are ABM Industries Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Booking Holdings Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ABM Industries Incorporated 0.21% 1.39% 5.52% 19.12% 25.49% 18.37% Booking Holdings Inc. 2.16% -3.08% -6.8% -7.65% -13.64% 3.89%

For the past year ABM Industries Incorporated has stronger performance than Booking Holdings Inc.

Summary

Booking Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors ABM Industries Incorporated.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers carpet cleaning and dusting, floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, and other building cleaning services for commercial office buildings, data centers, educational institutions, government buildings, health facilities, industrial buildings, retail stores, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. The company also provides onsite mechanical engineering and technical services and solutions relating to a range of facilities and infrastructure systems; and parking and transportation services for clients at various locations, including commercial office buildings, educational institutions, health facilities, hotels, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. In addition, it offers custom energy solutions, HVAC, electrical, lighting, and other general maintenance and repair services comprising bundled energy solutions, energy efficiency upgrades, installations, preventative maintenance, retro-commissioning, and retrofits for clients in the private and public sectors; construction management, energy efficiency upgrades, healthcare support, leadership development, military base operations, and other mission support to the U.S. government entities; and facility management and environmental, food and nutrition, healthcare technology management, and patient and guest services to healthcare systems and hospitals. Further, the company franchises engineering services under the Linc Service and TEGG brands through individual and area franchises; and provides facility solutions to airlines and airports related to access control, aircraft cabin cleaning, shuttle bus operations, and passenger assistance. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Booking Holdings Inc. provides online travel and related services in the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates Booking.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; offers hotel, rental car, and airline ticket reservation services, as well as vacation packages and cruises under the priceline.com brand through its Name Your Own Price and Express Deals travel services; and operates KAYAK, a meta-search service allowing consumers to easily search and compare travel itineraries and prices, including airline ticket, accommodation, and rental car reservation information. The company also operates agoda.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; Rentalcars.com that offers rental car reservation services; and OpenTable that offers restaurant reservation and information services to consumers and restaurant reservation management, as well as customer acquisition services to restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated in approximately 220 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as The Priceline Group Inc. and changed its name to Booking Holdings Inc. in February 2018. Booking Holdings Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.