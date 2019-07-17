Contrasting of ABIOMED Inc. (ABMD) and Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in ABIOMED Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) and Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABIOMED Inc. 295 14.93 N/A 5.61 46.28 Cutera Inc. 17 2.13 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ABIOMED Inc. and Cutera Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABIOMED Inc. 0.00% 24.9% 22.1% Cutera Inc. 0.00% 29% 16.7%

Risk & Volatility

ABIOMED Inc.’s current beta is 0.35 and it happens to be 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cutera Inc.’s 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

ABIOMED Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 while its Quick Ratio is 6. On the competitive side is, Cutera Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. ABIOMED Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cutera Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for ABIOMED Inc. and Cutera Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ABIOMED Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cutera Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Cutera Inc. has an average price target of $25, with potential downside of -0.08%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.5% of ABIOMED Inc. shares and 93% of Cutera Inc. shares. 1.8% are ABIOMED Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Cutera Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ABIOMED Inc. -0.23% -4.63% -28.17% -35.91% -30.88% -20.11% Cutera Inc. -5.61% 4.48% 14.02% -14.6% -53.3% 2.76%

For the past year ABIOMED Inc. had bearish trend while Cutera Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ABIOMED Inc. beats Cutera Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; Impella CP that provides partial circulatory support using an extracorporeal bypass control unit; Impella 5.0 catheter and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump. It also manufactures and sells AB5000 circulatory support system for temporary support of acute heart failure patients in profound shock, including patients suffering from cardiogenic shock after a heart attack, post-cardiotomy cardiogenic shock, or myocarditis. In addition, the company engages in the research, development, prototyping, and the pre-serial production of a percutaneous expandable catheter pump, which enhances blood circulation from the heart with an external drive shaft. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. ABIOMED, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; and xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin rejuvenation by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity. In addition, the company offers GenesisPlus system, a laser product for use in the temporary increase of clear nails in patients with onychomycosis, as well as for the treatment of fine wrinkles, diffuse redness, and rosacea; solera console platform, including Opus and Titan consoles; and CoolGlide systems, as well as provides myQ, a third-party sourced system for the Japanese market. Further, it provides pulsed light hand pieces for the treatment of discoloration, hair removal, and vascular treatments; Pearl and Pearl Fractional hand pieces; skin care products; and post-warranty services through extended service contracts or direct billing, as well as offers Titan hand piece refills and marketing brochures through the Internet. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, gynecologists, family practitioners, primary care physicians, physicians performing aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices, and other qualified practitioners, as well as for physicians offering aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices. Cutera, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.