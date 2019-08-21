Contrasting of Ability Inc. (ABIL) and Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO)

We are contrasting Ability Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIL) and Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ability Inc. 1 9.40 N/A -3.67 0.00 Technical Communications Corporation 3 0.94 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ability Inc. and Technical Communications Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ability Inc. and Technical Communications Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ability Inc. 0.00% 473.4% -52.1% Technical Communications Corporation 0.00% -51.5% -21.5%

Volatility and Risk

Ability Inc. is 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.31. In other hand, Technical Communications Corporation has beta of 1.1 which is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ability Inc. Its rival Technical Communications Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.2 respectively. Technical Communications Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ability Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ability Inc. and Technical Communications Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 7% and 2.6% respectively. Insiders held 33.19% of Ability Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.08% of Technical Communications Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ability Inc. -8.24% -15.42% -42.22% -61.39% -74.43% -58.95% Technical Communications Corporation 6.14% -36.16% -36% -6.59% -34.36% -3.4%

For the past year Technical Communications Corporation has weaker performance than Ability Inc.

Summary

Technical Communications Corporation beats Ability Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Ability Inc. provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications. The company offers strategic and tactical cellular interception systems for intercepting mobile phone traffic and tracking mobile phone users; and satellite interception systems. It also provides geolocation systems to geographically target mobile phones; and cyber solutions that enable the user to extract and view information from mobile phones. Ability Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and facsimile encryptors. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryptor, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications. The company also provides secure office systems, such as CSD4100 executive secure telephone and CipherTalk secure mobile IP-based phone. In addition, it offers network security systems comprising network encryption systems with KEYNET centralized key and device management for IP, SONET/SDH, and frame relay networks to secure data in transit from local area network to local area network and across wide area networks. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect confidentiality in communications between radios, telephones, mobile phones, facsimile machines, and data network equipment over wires, fiber optic cables, radio waves, and microwave and satellite links. It serves various markets, including foreign and domestic governmental agencies, law enforcement and military agencies, telecommunications carriers, financial institutions, and multinational companies requiring protection of mission-critical information. The company sells directly to customers, original equipment manufacturers, and value-added resellers using its in-house sales force, as well as domestic and international representatives, consultants, and distributors. Technical Communications Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Concord, Massachusetts.