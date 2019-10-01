Contrasting of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ)

As Asset Management companies, Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.62 0.00 Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 50.45M 0.04 262.89

In table 1 we can see Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 502,490,039.84% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 55.65% and 41.06% respectively. 0.01% are Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74%

For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.