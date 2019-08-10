Contrasting of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 24.76 N/A -1.62 0.00 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 7 4.64 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.65% and 16.94%. 0.01% are Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55%

For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. beats Oxford Square Capital Corp.