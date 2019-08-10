Contrasting of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|7
|24.76
|N/A
|-1.62
|0.00
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|7
|4.64
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.65% and 16.94%. 0.01% are Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|-2.02%
|-1.89%
|-2.54%
|2.54%
|4.15%
|14.65%
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.6%
|4.36%
|4.69%
|0.15%
|-9.09%
|3.55%
For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Square Capital Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. beats Oxford Square Capital Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.