Contrasting of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|7
|25.10
|N/A
|-1.62
|0.00
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|14
|22.06
|N/A
|0.75
|19.49
Demonstrates Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.65% and 16.26%. 0.01% are Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|-2.02%
|-1.89%
|-2.54%
|2.54%
|4.15%
|14.65%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|2.02%
|-1.15%
|3.29%
|9.1%
|7.18%
|11.49%
For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
