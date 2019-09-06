Contrasting of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 25.10 N/A -1.62 0.00 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.06 N/A 0.75 19.49

Demonstrates Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.65% and 16.26%. 0.01% are Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49%

For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.