Contrasting of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|7
|26.34
|N/A
|-1.62
|0.00
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|13
|19.38
|N/A
|0.52
|26.26
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors. 0.01% are Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|-1.24%
|-5.3%
|0.42%
|12.33%
|-8.79%
|12.6%
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.97%
|2.73%
|4.63%
|11.41%
|5.18%
|6.36%
For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.
Summary
Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
