Contrasting of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 26.34 N/A -1.62 0.00 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.38 N/A 0.52 26.26

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors. 0.01% are Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -1.24% -5.3% 0.42% 12.33% -8.79% 12.6% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.97% 2.73% 4.63% 11.41% 5.18% 6.36%

For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.