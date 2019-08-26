Contrasting of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 23.68 N/A -1.62 0.00 Clough Global Equity Fund 13 20.38 N/A 0.88 14.09

Table 1 highlights Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Clough Global Equity Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. and Clough Global Equity Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares and 27.94% of Clough Global Equity Fund shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Clough Global Equity Fund has 0.04% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65% Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11%

For the past year Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Clough Global Equity Fund.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Clough Global Equity Fund beats Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.