Contrasting of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)

We will be comparing the differences between Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|5
|19.88
|N/A
|0.18
|29.73
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|25
|10.85
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|-2.67%
|-0.73%
|1.48%
|4.19%
|-10.91%
|15.16%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.5%
|2.3%
|2.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.29%
For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. has stronger performance than OFS Credit Company Inc.
Summary
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors OFS Credit Company Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.