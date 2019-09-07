Contrasting of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)

We will be comparing the differences between Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 19.88 N/A 0.18 29.73 OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.85 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29%

For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. has stronger performance than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors OFS Credit Company Inc.