Contrasting of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (IAF) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO)

As Asset Management companies, Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 19.57 N/A 0.18 29.73 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 17.00 N/A 0.70 22.06

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has higher revenue and earnings than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 26.95% and 24.55% respectively. Competitively, 0.17% are Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88%

For the past year Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.